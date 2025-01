MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County Sheriff's Office and Martin County Fire Rescue are on scene responding to a head on crash on Warfield Boulevard south of Marcy Crossing.

The serious crash involved two vehicles with heavy damage and extrication was required in the 28000 block of SW Warfield Blvd in Okeechobee.

Two people suffered serious injuries and were transported to Lawnwood Hospital. Two other people sustained minor injuries, according to MCFR.

The road is now reopened.