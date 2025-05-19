Boca Raton teen killed hours after his graduation in Martin County I-95 crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The family of one of the victims in the fatal I-95 crash in Martin County has identified him as Hendry Aceituno Budiño.

On Saturday, May 17, just hours after he graduated from Boca Raton High School, 18-year-old Gudiño was involved in a single-car crash.

According to a loved one, he was driving home from a celebratory dinner with his girlfriend and her father.

Gudiño and his girlfriend's father, whose name has not been released, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Region Martin County 2 dead in Martin County single-vehicle crash on I-95 Emma Romano

His girlfriend was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gudiño's family has started a GoFundMe page to help with the costs of funeral arrangements and take financial pressure off of his single mother during this unthinkable time.

Boca Raton High School sent an email to parents and faculty of students stating, "We are a community that supports one another. Together, we will navigate this difficult time".

Grief support, including school counselors and school psychologists, will be available on campus.

For immediate emotional support, staff and students may also dial 2-1-1, a confidential crisis helpline that provides guidance and resources at no cost.