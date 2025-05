MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County Fire Rescue confirms a single-vehicle crash on I-95 Saturday, May 18, at around 8:40 p.m. The incident occurred on the northbound side at mile marker 110, near Martin Highway.

MCFR says two occupants died at the scene and another person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The status of the patient transported is unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.