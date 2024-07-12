Residents give back to first responders who battled 250-acre Palm City fire

Residents in Martin County are extending their gratitude to the first responders that helped with the 250-acre brush fire in early June.

Since the fire, more than 50 families got together to fundraise money to put together thank-you crates.

They raised nearly $4,000 to fill them with goodies, treats and snacks.

This week they've been delivering the baskets to each of the six fire stations, forestry division and the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

It's been over a month since the fire burned about 250 acres, coming dangerously close to Interstate 95 and forcing some homes in the Stuart West and Cobblestone community in Palm City to evacuate.

"I know they still couldn't sleep at night, people were very worried about the fire starting up again," said resident Kristine Stauffer during an interview in June.

Region Martin County Crews battle brush fire near Stuart West community in Palm City Aja Dorsainvil

She said she didn't have to evacuate, and that first responders worked into the night and days that followed.

"We would have probably lost the whole front end of our community if they didn't show up as fast as they did," said Stauffer.

She said residents have been thankful through the process.

"Tremendous outpour of support, whether it's with money, meals, making sure that everybody that evacuated had meals brought to them," said Stauffer. "Someone brought 40 hot subs to the responders, pizzas, tacos, doughnuts. The list goes on and on."

Cobblestone residents like Elease Jones and Debi Young are being credited with coordinating daily meals for first responders as they battled with the aftermath.

Thankfully no homes were reported damaged from the fire.