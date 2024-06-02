Brush fire 90% contained at Stuart West community in Palm City

PALM CITY, Fla. — Fire crews in Martin County are still working to put out a major brush fire that broke out on Friday afternoon near the Stuart West Community in Palm City.

The smell and scene of thick smoke filled the area Sunday morning.

The blaze was caused by an ember from a previous brush fire causing 30-40 acres to burn. Several emergency fire crews have attempted to control and put the fire out.

Florida Forest Service took the lead with the help of Martin County Fire Rescue. The Martin County Sheriff's Office had their helicopter doing water drops over the weekend.

“They have plow lines around 90% of it. We’re out here working hand in hand with them just putting water on the hot spots making sure there’s no flare ups. Obviously, our main goal is to protect the houses,” said Martin County Fire Rescue District Chief Joshua Shell.

🚨 UPDATE on MCFR’s Firefighting Near Stuart West 🚨



We continue to overhaul the area & watch for spot fires. We have 2 engines, 2 brush trucks, 1 tanker & a Battalion Chief on scene.



Per the Florida Fire Service, which is leading the operation, the fire is 90% contained. pic.twitter.com/NTfnFgoZXq — Martin County Fire Rescue (@MartinCountyFR) June 1, 2024

The Martin County Fire Chief spoke with WPTV about the work they are doing to help put out the brush fire as quickly and safely as possible.

“We’ll be here for the next few days just making sure that we’re doing a lot of spot fires and making sure that we do not have any embers that are crossing over," said Chad Cianciulli.

As of Sunday morning, the fire is 90% contained.

Several homes were asked to evacuate out of caution but have now been cleared to return home. There have been no reports of damaged homes and no threats to any homes or property.