STUART, Fla. — A Martin County mother is speaking out after her high-risk pregnancy forced her to stay in a Palm Beach County hospital over a week, and deliver her baby miles from home. Now, a local organization is proposing a new solution.

Christina McGahee, a Stuart resident, welcomed baby Tatum two weeks ago at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, far from where she lives.

"It was just an emotional roller coaster," McGahee said.

WATCH: INFO ON NEWLY PROPOSED BIRTHING CENTER

New birthing center proposed in Martin County after closure leaves moms delivering miles away

The reason: Cleveland Clinic Martin North's maternity unit has closed, leaving Stuart-area families without a nearby delivery option. It's an issue we've been following closely since the hospital shut its maternity care center in April 2025.

"We live down the road from a hospital, but they don't deliver anymore," McGahee said.

McGahee's situation became more complicated when her pregnancy was classified as high-risk.

"They admitted me and told me they weren't comfortable sending me home because there was no hospitals in Martin County that deliver," McGahee said.

The distance from home added stress, especially with other children in the picture.

"It definitely does make for a stressful situation when you have other kids involved, especially when it's not your first pregnancy — because each kid comes faster," McGahee said.

Dr. Pete Papapanos, a local OB-GYN, says the closure of maternity centers is a growing problem across Florida.

"I think it's very serious," Papapanos said. "In Florida specifically 20% of the counties are maternity deserts. So, 20% of counties in Florida have no obstetrical services in whatever shape or form. And patients have to travel 30-60 minutes to get prenatal care," Dr. Papapanos said.

Now, Samantha Suffich, CEO of Martin County Healthy Start Coalition, says a solution is in the works.

"Our vision is a maternity center," Suffich said.

The proposed Treasure Coast Maternity Center would be a $5.4 million free-standing birth facility built next to Cleveland Clinic Martin South in Stuart. It would offer 6 birthing suites, exam rooms, and recovery spaces — staffed by doctors, nurses, and midwives.

A lease agreement is set for a vote at Tuesday's County Commission meeting.

"We are going to take the pressure off of the local hospitals who at this point are seeing an increase in moms who are delivering," Suffich said.

The project has $1 million in state funding secured, with millions more being raised.

For McGahee, the need is personal.

"Having a facility right there, forsure would give a lot of peace of mind to expectant moms," McGahee said.