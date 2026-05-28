Martin County unveils $2 million dispatch center upgrade to improve emergency response times

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue have completed a $2 million upgrade to their shared dispatch center, introducing advanced technology officials say will significantly reduce emergency response times and enhance public safety across the county.

The modernized facility, which officially opens Monday, features cutting-edge equipment designed to help the county's six to eight dispatchers per shift manage Martin County's growing emergency call volume more efficiently, according to Captain Matthew Immordino of the sheriff's office.

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$2M Martin County dispatch upgrade cuts response times

New Technology Transforms Emergency Operations

The centerpiece of the upgrade is a massive video monitor that connects directly to the real-time crime center located downstairs at the sheriff's office, providing dispatchers with unprecedented situational awareness.

"It's to see what's going on in the county, track our units, and it puts it all up on a very big display for our supervisors and our dispatchers to be able to utilize," Immordino said.

The integrated system allows both agencies to coordinate responses seamlessly, addressing the challenge of managing Martin County's substantial emergency call volume. Fire Rescue Chief David Hays reports his department alone handles approximately 66,000 calls annually.

Improved Efficiency and Response Capabilities

The technological improvements directly target response time reduction, a critical factor in emergency services effectiveness.

"It allows us to reduce those call times and make the community a safer place," Immordino explained.

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Chief Hays emphasized how the facility upgrade has strengthened inter-agency cooperation between fire rescue and the sheriff's office.

"This remodel has really just helped us to cohesively work together," Hays said.

Prepared for Large-Scale Emergency Events

The new dispatch center includes expandable workspace designed to accommodate additional personnel during major incidents such as hurricanes, addressing Martin County's vulnerability to severe weather events.

"It allows us to have the number of positions available for that additional staffing to come in and operate, so that we can provide that level of service as necessary," Hays noted.

Enhanced Work Environment for Staff Retention

Beyond technology, the upgrade included new ergonomic furniture, updated workstations, and improved facilities designed to attract and retain qualified dispatchers in Martin County's competitive job market.

While the department is currently fully staffed, Hays believes the modern environment will help recruitment efforts.

"You want to enjoy coming to work, you want to be proud of where you work, and I think this is going to definitely help when it comes to that," Hays said.

Why This Matters Now

As Martin County continues experiencing population growth and development, emergency services face increasing demand for faster, more coordinated responses. The dispatch center upgrade represents a proactive investment in public safety infrastructure, ensuring first responders can effectively serve residents and visitors across the county's diverse communities, from Stuart to Palm City and beyond.

The $2 million investment demonstrates Martin County's commitment to maintaining high-quality emergency services as the area evolves, providing a foundation for enhanced public safety operations for years to come.

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