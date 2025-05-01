Martin County introduces 911 video chat to improve emergency response

STUART, Fla. — A new program launched by Martin County dispatchers is aiming to improve emergency response and provide first responders with live stream of emergency scene.

The feature, called Citizen Input, allows 911 callers to share live video from their phones directly with dispatchers.

The system, which went live Thursday, enables the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Rescue, and Stuart Police Department to see real-time video in emergency calls.

WATCH: Citizen Input allows 911 callers to share video with dispatchers

“As these 911 calls come in, our dispatch can send a link to the caller that basically puts them in a live feed,” said Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek.

Once a caller clicks the link sent via text message, dispatchers can view the scene through the caller's camera and even share the feed with responding officers.

“It definitely cuts down on response time when officers are going out and it gives us a clear picture of what’s going on in the eyes of the civilians,” said Kasey Munt, public safety telecommunicator with the Martin County Sheriff's Office. “When somebody’s in a situation where they can’t really think clearly, it gives us kind of like a second eye.”

Sheriff Budensiek added, “[It] will allow us to more appropriately and safely respond to these incidents taking place.”

To use the feature, callers need only a smartphone with an internet connection and a working camera. Sheriff Budensiek emphasized that Citizen Input would not be used in situations where it could put someone at greater risk.

Residents who spoke with WPTV expressed support for the new technology.

“I think it’s a huge asset,” said Elisabeth Payne. “As a mother, if I was in a car accident [...] they can be more prepared to assist me and assist my children.”

“I mean that’s a big game-changer,” added David Broome. “Police officer knows what he’s stepping into before he gets there."

Officials said they're hoping the feature will enhance public safety by giving first responders the information they need — before they even arrive.