Martin County Sheriff's Office works to combat speeding after 4 killed in crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County sheriff said speeding is a major problem in his county.

Sheriff William Snyder is now enacting high-intense traffic enforcement in light of this week’s tragedy where four people were killed on U.S. 1. near Stuart.

For deputies with the sheriff's office motor unit, it's a daily battle against speeders.

"It's a continuous battle to slow people down," Kevin Morris with the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

Speeding doesn't go unnoticed here.

"Believe me, I'm on the road a lot. I see these kids driving really fast," Scott Saunders, a Martin County resident, said.

"As you get older, I feel like you get wiser on the roads," Jameson Pierrelus, a Martin County resident, said.

"Way too fast, people are driving way too fast," Sue Barnett of Martin County said.

After responding to this week's tragedy on U.S. 1, Deputy Gedeon Brenovil called the incident a career low.

Brenovil was busy Thursday clocking speeds in an effort to slow down drivers.

"On Kanner Highway, [I caught a driver going] 92 mph in a 45 mph [speed zone]," Brenovil said.

The sheriff's office sends mailers directly to all new drivers in Martin County. It is part of a larger initiative to stop speeding.

"We cannot ticket our way out of this situation," Snyder said. "What we need is broad cooperation from the community and collectively slow down."

Slowing down is being met with increased enforcement.

Snyder said they will increase traffic enforcement along U.S. 1 starting Monday.

"Anybody who is aware of that horrible tragedy here on U.S. 1 this week, we have to understand we need to redouble our efforts to slow people down," Snyder said.