Martin County Sheriff's Office increasing enforcement after 5 traffic deaths in 4 days

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is learning new details about Monday’s double fatal crash in Martin County.

The crash occurred on Florida's Turnpike, just outside of Palm City near Mile Marker 132 Monday afternoon. Traffic was backed up for hours, lanes shut down in every direction.

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Martin County reports 5 traffic deaths in 4 days

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash marks the fifth traffic fatality in four days.

"It was like a loud boom," said Richard Cassoon, who works at Stryker Electric, just off the Turnpike. "You could see all the trucks, everything, everybody swerving. It was like everybody just like trying to come to like a complete halt."

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said a Tesla was traveling south, contacted another vehicle, then veered through an opening in the median into the northbound lane where it hit a semi-truck.

Investigators said three people were inside the car. Two people were killed, one was injured and taken to the hospital.

"I knew it was bad, because from the sound of that, it had to been bad,” said Cassoon.

Captain Joseph Collazo with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said northbound and southbound lanes on the Turnpike were shut down for hours while they and Florida Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

Collazo said the recent crashes are top of mind for deputies.

"We're constantly evaluating everything and shifting resources to try to address problems," said Collazo.

With Fourth of July travel ramping up this week, Collazo said they will increase enforcement on major corridors throughout Martin County, like U.S. 1 and Kanner Highway.

But Collazo wants travelers to do their part to stay safe.

“We just ask everyone to slow down and be patient,” said Collazo. “We're all trying to get to somewhere, and it's not worth losing our lives over."

WPTV

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