2 people killed in head-on crash on Allapattah Road in Indiantown; seek alternate routes

2 people were killed in a head-on crash along Allapattah Road, also known as the Allapattah S-Curve, near Martin Highway in Indiantown, Saturday morning.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), the crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. at 8113 SW Allapattah Road.

Allapattah Road is blocked while the Florida Highway Patrol processes the scene.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and use an alternate route until further notice.

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