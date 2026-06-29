Palm City man dead after crash involving SUV and semi-truck on Florida's Turnpike in Martin County

A crash early Monday morning left one driver dead after a collision between an SUV and a semi-truck.

Florida Highway Patrol says a Nissan Rogue SUV was traveling northbound on the Turnpike in Martin County at MM136, in the outside lane. The vehicle was approaching a semi-truck with a trailer, also in the outside lane, when the Nissan collided with the back of the trailer.

The driver of the Nissan, a 41-year-old man from Palm City, was transported to Florida Coast Medical Center and pronounced deceased at 1:55 a.m.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

FHP is investigating the crash.