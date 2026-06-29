Florida's Turnpike 'completely shut down' in Martin County after 2 dead in crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A crash that killed two people on Florida's Turnpike in Martin County has closed all lanes Monday afternoon, causing heavy delays.

According to a post on the Martin County Fire Rescue Facebook page, the wreck happened near mile marker 132 at about 3 p.m.

Florida's Turnpike closed in Martin County after crash kills 2

In addition to the two people killed in the wreck, firefighter-paramedics took one person with traumatic injuries by ground to the hospital.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page at 3:49 p.m. that both northbound and southbound lanes of the Turnpike are completely shut down.

"Expect traffic slowdowns for at least two to three hours," the sheriff's office said.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

According to the sheriff's office, this is the fifth traffic fatality in four days in Martin County.

A Palm City man died overnight after a two-vehicle crash on the Turnpike early Monday morning. Also, two people were killed in a head-on crash Saturday morning on Allapattah Road in Indiantown.

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for more details as they become available.