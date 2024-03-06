Martin County Sheriff William Snyder won't run for reelection

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — After serving as Martin County sheriff for more than a decade, William Snyder announced Wednesday he will not run for reelection this year.

In a social media post, Snyder said he will not seek a fourth term in office and will instead "return to private life."

"Serving you as Sheriff has been the absolute honor of a lifetime," Snyder wrote. "The Good Book says for everything there is a season and my 52 years of public service is coming to an end. I will not seek a fourth term in office."

Snyder was elected sheriff in 2012. Before that, he served six years in the Florida House of Representatives, and also spent 20 years with the Miami-Dade Police Department.

While in the state legislature, Snyder was chair of the House Judiciary Committee.

WPTV Martin County Sheriff William Snyder speaks on the arrest of Marvin Ailon-Mendoza following the rape of an elderly woman.

In his social media post, Snyder said Chief Deputy John Budensiek intends to run for sheriff in the November election, and Snyder plans to endorse him.

"John is a family man first and a fearless public servant," Snyder wrote. "I will endorse him and work with all my energy to help him become your next Sheriff. He has been with me for nearly 25 years and worked his way through the ranks to his current position. I believe you will be in extraordinary hands with Chief Budensiek should you trust him with this office."

WPTV Martin County Chief Deputy Sheriff John Budensiek speaks about the frustration of drivers continuing to drive while intoxicated.

Snyder isn't the only Treasure Coast sheriff to recently leave his position.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara announced his sudden retirement last December, telling staff members in a letter that he's been "dealing with some health issues this past year."

Mascara was replaced by Keith Pearson, who had most recently served as a lieutenant in the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, overseeing school security.