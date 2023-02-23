Martin County Sheriff William Snyder sends letter to President Joe Biden as Florida faces surge in migrants

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County sheriff sent a terse letter Thursday to the president of the United States concerning the influx of migrants that continue to land on Florida's shores.

The letter from Sheriff William Snyder to President Joe Biden came after deputies helped detain 59 Haitian migrants near Sailfish Point off Hutchinson Island.

"Had these individuals succeeded, they would likely have dispersed through our community undetected," Snyder said in the letter. "With unknown ties to this area, it is difficult to envision how they would have assimilated and become law-abiding citizens."

RELATED: More legal help needed as migrants navigate immigration process

Snyder said a federal officer outlined how authorities are "overwhelmed and desperate" for additional resources amid the surge in migrants.

U.S. Border Patrol agents & LE partners responded to a migrant landing at the Dry Tortugas National Park & encountered 22 Cuban migrants. The group (19 adult males, 3 adult females) arrived on a rustic vessel.#floridakeys #cuba #thursdaymorning #dhs pic.twitter.com/qtNJ1CZ5bT — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) February 23, 2023

He said the officer believes they are missing many more "illegal immigrants" than they are apprehending.

Not mincing words, Snyder concluded the letter by urging Biden to contemplate his oath to protect the country.

"With all due respect, I urge you to reflect on the oath you took to dedicate yourself and your administration to protecting our borders and, by extension, protecting the citizens of this country."

The governor's office estimated in January that since last August there were more than 8,000 migrants encountered off the Florida coast.

Gov. Ron DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard in January to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the sharp increase in migrant landings.

Read Snyder's full letter to Biden below:

