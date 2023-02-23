Dozens of migrants detained on boat near Sailfish Point

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens of migrants have been detained on a boat near Sailfish Point off Hutchinson Island, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said 59 Haitian migrants were detained early Thursday on a boat called "Alpha" and three suspected smugglers were arrested.

They said 20 women, including two who are pregnant, and seven children were on the boat.

The suspected smuggling operation occurred on the same day that Gov. Ron DeSantis announced an extensive legislative proposal to counteract what he claims is President Joe Biden's inability to secure the nation's borders.

BELOW: Governor's office outlines proposed legislation

"With this legislation, Florida is continuing to crack down on the smuggling of illegal aliens, stopping municipalities from issuing ID cards to people here illegally and ensuring that employers are hiring American citizens or those here legally," DeSantis said during a news conference in Jacksonville. "Florida is a law-and-order state and we won't turn a blind eye to the dangers of Biden's border crisis. We will continue to take steps to protect Floridians from reckless federal open-border policies."

Among his proposals is enhanced penalties for human smuggling that could result in up to five years in prison.