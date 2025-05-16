Martin County School District, sheriff's office announce tentative agreement to keep SROs in schools

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office and school district have tentatively agreed to keep school resource officers on campuses.

The announcement was made at a joint news conference held by both sides Friday afternoon.

This comes after weeks of discussions that heated up Thursday following a tense volley of posts and statements from both sides, stemming from the sheriff's office an additional $2.1 million from the school district to fund the SRO program.

The agreement will have to be approved by the school board by the end of June, when the current agreement expires.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

