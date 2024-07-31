Martin County School Board candidate says text messages about her politics from opponent are false

STUART, Fla. — Martin County School Board candidate Sydney Thomas is facing accusations which she says are not true.

“I was expecting things like this running for political office,” said Thomas. “But it still took me off guard.”

The Martin County Republican Executive Committee sent out texts attacking Thomas and endorsing her opponent, Marsha Powers.

The texts told voters that Thomas is from California and is a radical left democrat, which Thomas said is false.

“ I was born and raised in Indiana,” said Thomas. “I lived in northern California for about seven and a half years, but I lived in an extremely conservative area.”

Thomas also says she’s not registered with any political party.

“I’m not a registered democrat and I’m also not a registered republican, I never have been,” said Thomas.

WPTV called Marsha Powers three times and left multiple voicemails to ask about the message.

We did not receive a response.

In Florida, school board elections are nonpartisan races.

As frustrating as it may be to Thomas, political experts said those attacks work, even in down ballot elections.

“While it does not portray an accurate picture of the office, or the particular election,” said Dr. Luzmarina Garcia, an assistant professor of political science at Florida Atlantic University. “But it does mean some people will identify turnout and probably votes, the way that the people displaying the messages or creating the messages, want them to.”

That’s why Dr. Garcia said it’s important for voters to be skeptical and ask questions.

“Do the fact checks,” said Dr. Garcia. “Don’t let it be the standalone point that you go off of.”