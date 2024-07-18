Watch Now
Martin County School District announces 'full funding' for student school supplies

'This initiative is designed to ensure that every student has access to the necessary supplies to succeed from the very first day of school,' Martin County School District says
Posted at 11:04 AM, Jul 18, 2024

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The cost of school supplies won't be a burden for parents and students in Martin County when classes start in August.

The school district announced Wednesday that $300,000 has been allocated to cover the costs of school supplies for all students at each campus within the district.

"This initiative is designed to ensure that every student has access to the necessary supplies to succeed from the very first day of school, while also alleviating the financial burden on families," the Martin County School District said in a news release.

The funding allocations are as follows:

  • $20,000 for each elementary school
  • $10,000 for each middle school
  • $5,000 for each high school

"We are committed to supporting our students and their families," Superintendent Michael Maine said. "By providing these essential supplies, we are removing barriers to learning and ensuring that every student is ready to start the school year on the right foot."
The school district noted that this funding may not include purchases for backpacks, lab needs for secondary students or special calculators, etc.

Officials said they encourage families to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free holiday beginning July 29.

The first day of school for students in Martin County is Aug. 12.

