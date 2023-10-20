Watch Now
Martin County fire captain heads to Israel to assist with rescue operations

Capt. Chuck Gordills volunteered for assignment
A Martin County Fire Rescue captain is heading to Israel for 14 days to help with paramedic firefighting and search and rescue operations.
Posted at 7:37 PM, Oct 20, 2023
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Martin County Fire Rescue captain is heading to Israel for 14 days to help with paramedic firefighting and search and rescue operations.

It's a call of duty that he volunteered for.

Capt. Chuck Gordills, 59, said he's a bit nervous to go to the war zone but ultimately excited.

He wrapped up his last shift Friday at Fire Station 14 before he headed overseas.

The 29-year veteran said he applied to the emergency volunteer project to go overseas after seeing the horrific images from Israel.

He got the call that he was accepted during his last shift.

"That's the worst part because I started thinking, I put myself in the parent's place, what it must feel like to know your kids are out there four, five, six days, not even see them, not know how they're being treated. Or it they're alive or not," Gordills said. "I kept picturing my own kids in that situation, and it was just that daunting feeling I could not put away, and I had to act."

He originally didn't want to do an interview with the media and didn't want the attention.

However, he spoke with us because his department asked him to both create awareness and inspire others.

