WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Here are ways you can help those affected by the war in Israel, including Israelis and Palestinians:

United Nations

International Red Cross

Doctors Without Borders

Save the Children

International Medical Corps

Alliance for Peace in the Middle East

The Carter Center

Direct Relief

Magen David Adom

The International Rescue Committee

Chabad Centers in Ashkelon, Israel

Islamic Relief USA

Zakat Foundaton of America

South Florida

Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County

Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County

Hands on Tzedajah