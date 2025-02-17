Martin County deputy injured after stopping on train tracks

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Martin County deputy suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a train early Monday morning, fire rescue officials said.

Cory Pippin with Martin County Fire Rescue said the collision occurred at about 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of Southeast County Line Rd and Southeast Suddard Drive.

WATCH BELOW: Video shows Martin County deputy's vehicle stopped on tracks

Video shows train hitting Martin County deputy's vehicle

The deputy was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to Pippin.

Video recorded aboard the train, provided to WPTV by the Martin County Sheriff's Office, showed the deputy stopped on the tracks with the gates down.

It's unclear what type of train hit the deputy.

The name of the deputy has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

