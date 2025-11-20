Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Martin County deputy arrested following investigation

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that they have arrested one of its deputies following an investigation.

Sheriff John Budensiek is scheduled to share more details on the arrest at 2 p.m.

No other information on the arrest has been released.

This is the second Treasure Coast deputy to be arrested this week. Deputy Sam Earman, a 10-year deputy with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, was arrested Monday on stalking charges.

