Indian River County Sheriff's Office announces arrest of deputy

WATCH LIVE BELOW AT 5 P.M.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is scheduled to hold a news conference Monday evening following the arrest of a deputy.

Sheriff Eric Flowers is scheduled to speak at 5 p.m. regarding the arrest.

The sheriff's office said in a statement that the arrest was a result of a recent investigation by Indian River County detectives. However, they did not offer any other details.

In addition to the arrest, officials said they will speak about two other "major ongoing events currently underway" in the community.

Stay with WPTV.com and News Channel 5 for updates.