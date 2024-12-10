Martin County Commission votes 4-1 in favor of new Wawa gas station

On Tuesday, the Martin County Board of County Commissioners voted in favor of a new Wawa gas station at the corner of SW Locks Road and SW Kanner Highway.

The board voted 4-1 to approve the project, which will bring a 5,500 square-foot Wawa with 12 gas pumps to the corner west of I-95.

At last week's Local Planning Agency meeting, the board voted 2-2 to recommend the development to the county commissioners. Many residents attended that meeting to voice opposition to the proposed gas station.

Region Martin County 'WE DON'T WANT A WAWA HERE': Martin County locals against gas station proposal Tyler Hatfield

WPTV's Tyler Hatfield spoke with concerned residents this week, who fear the development will bring more traffic and congestion to the area.

“This corner is going to cause tremendous congestion in the morning and at night,” said John Turner, who lives across from the proposed site. “You're going to have people getting on and off I-95, the Turnpike, and they're unfamiliar with the area. We're going to have accidents.”

