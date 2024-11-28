Proposal to build new Wawa store sparks protest in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A group of people in Martin County told WPTV they're concerned about a potential new Wawa coming to a busy intersection.

A petition against the project now has more than 800 signatures.

Rick Osborne, who lives right next to the proposed site, showed WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield that the proposed site would be feet from his home.

"Wawa is a 24/7 operation," Osborne said. "It's going to impact our ability to sleep, which could, you know, impact our health, to say nothing of the impact of property values."

Osborne was one of more than 20 people who showed up Wednesday to protest the future site of the proposed 5,500 square-foot Wawa on just over 2 acres of land at the intersection of Kanner Highway and Locks Road.

Christine Truitt lives across the street and said Wawa would add even more gridlock.

“We have multiple bus stops along the route, which means now the buses are going to be backed up," Truitt said. "Meanwhile, all of the Wawa people are going to be coming in and out."

Tammy Amerson told WPTV she's concerned the Wawa can disrupt the local ecosystem and cause health concerns for people living nearby.

"What are we going to leave for future generations?" Amerson said. "We're going to cut down some more trees and leave them some gas stations?"

However, a spokesperson from Martin County said the project is not a done deal.

Martha Ann Kneiss with Martin County said while Wawa has been compliant with all land development regulations, the county is still listening to any concerns.

"Government doesn't work if we don't have participation," Kneiss said. "We encourage participation."

The next step for the project is a public meeting with the Land Planning Agency (LPA) on Dec. 5 and a final decision will be made at a board of county commissioners meeting on Dec. 10.