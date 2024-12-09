'WE DON'T WANT A WAWA HERE': Martin County locals against gas station proposal

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is listening to the growing concerns of Martin County residents about the potential of a new Wawa gas station coming to the corner of SW Locks Road and SW Kanner Highway.

“We’ re affected probably more so than anyone just trying to get in and out of where we live,” said Len Burke, a resident nearby the proposed Wawa.

The county's Local Planning Agency met last Thursday to discuss the proposed 5,500 square-foot Wawa that will span two acres of land, and despite the plans being compliant with all land regulations, the board voted 2-2 to recommend the development to the county commissioners.

Burke was one of many who attended last week's meeting to share their objections.

“I thought the message was sent that we don't want Wawa here on our corner," Burke said.

John Turner lives across the street from the proposed site and fears the Wawa will add more traffic to the intersection that already experiences gridlock.

“This corner is going to cause tremendous congestion in the morning and at night,” Turner said. “You're going to have people getting on and off I-95, the Turnpike, and they're unfamiliar with the area. We're going to have accidents.”

The Martin County Board of Commissioners will have the final say on the project vote at their scheduled 9 a.m. meeting Tuesday.

Turner hopes the board is listening to the community's concerns and shuts down the project.

“Every piece of land doesn't have to have something on it,” Turner said.