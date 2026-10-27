Martin County approves 1-year pause on new data center development

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — By a 4-0 vote, commissioners in Martin County on Tuesday unanimously passed a one-year moratorium on data centers as county leaders consider how to handle future development of the facilities.

This was the second reading after commissioners moved forward with the moratorium during a meeting held Oct. 13.

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Martin County eyes pause on data center development

Tuesday's vote comes after Martin County recently received an application to build its first data center proposed in unincorporated Martin County. That application is for the construction of a hyperscale data center off Kanner Highway west of Interstate 95. However, because the application was submitted before the moratorium, it will not be affected by Tuesday's vote.

The proposal comes amid residents' concerns about the future of data center development.