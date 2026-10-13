Martin County commissioners unanimously move forward with 1-year moratorium on data centers

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County commissioners voted Tuesday unanimously to move forward with a one-year moratorium on data centers as county leaders consider how to handle future development of the facilities.

Tuesday's vote marked the first of two hearings scheduled this month on the proposed moratorium.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Martin County eyes pause on data center development

Martin County eyes pause on data center development

Commissioners are expected to take up the issue again on Oct. 27, when another vote will be required.

The discussion comes as Martin County has already received an application for a data center. The county received the application Monday, one day before commissioners considered the moratorium.

Because the application was submitted before the proposed moratorium, it would not be affected by the measure.

The proposal comes amid concerns from residents about the future of data center development in Martin County.

WPTV is continuing to hear from residents about those concerns as commissioners consider what restrictions, if any, should be placed on future data center development.

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for updates on this development story.