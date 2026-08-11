Martin County animal hoarding cases highlight gaps in Florida's animal cruelty laws

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Two severe animal hoarding cases in Martin County, just three weeks apart, are raising questions about whether Florida's laws do enough to protect animals.

The first case unfolded at the 11500 block of Southwest Meadowlark Circle, where the Martin County Sheriff's Office rescued more than 100 dogs and cats. Weeks later, 36 dogs were rescued from a Palm City home on Alligator Street.

Martin County animal hoarding cases highlight gaps in Florida law, public safety concerns

Former Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said prosecuting these cases is difficult under current law.

"The laws are not tough enough. It's too easy to escape incarceration if you engage in these horrible acts of animal cruelty," Aronberg said.

He said Florida law does not classify hoarding as a crime on its own, which creates a barrier for prosecutors.

"Hoarding by definition is not considered a crime under Florida law, so you need, I think, perhaps an anti-hoarding law to make it easier to prosecute these individuals [...] A specific anti-hoarding law that lowers the threshold for felony prosecution in severe multi-animal neglect cases," Aronberg said.

Aronberg explained even when cases do rise to the level of criminal charges, the consequences are limited. As a misdemeanor, these cases typically result in no jail time. As a felony, some jail time is possible, but only if prosecutors can prove intent to harm.

Martin County Sheriff John Buddensiek explained to Chief Investigator Jamie Ostroff in an interview last week that limited visible evidence of abuse prevented deputies from acting sooner on neighbor concerns in the 36-dog case.

"Federal law, state law only allows you to go so far when you have any type of investigation," Buddensiek said. "If there was something that we could see from the outside that, you know, dogs are being mistreated, malnourished, not taken care of, we would absolutely get a search warrant and go in there."

Aronberg said the stakes extend beyond animal welfare. Studies show animal cruelty can escalate to child abuse and domestic violence, making enforcement a public safety issue.

"It's a gateway crime and that's why you need to treat it very strictly at the beginning. If you give it a slap on the wrist, you're just inviting more outrageous conduct that can hurt people," Aronberg said.

WPTV

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