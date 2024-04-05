Man trying to cross tracks hit by Brightline train in Martin County, fire rescue says

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian was taken to a hospital Thursday evening after he was struck by a Brightline train in Martin County, a fire rescue official said.
The incident occurred at about 6:45 p.m. along Southeast Dixie Highway, just south of the Stuart Yacht & Country Club.
Martin County Fire Rescue spokesman Cory Pippin said the man was struck while trying to cross the tracks and suffered serious injuries.
🚨 Pedestrian Struck By Brightline in Stuart 🚨— Martin County Fire Rescue (@MartinCountyFR) April 5, 2024
Our crews responded for a pedestrian struck by a Brightline train around 6:45 pm along SE Dixie Hwy, south of Stuart Yacht & Country Club.
The man was reportedly hit while trying to cross the tracks & suffered serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/2cBYiaux82
The victim was taken by LifeStar helicopter to a local hospital.
Their condition has not been released.
This is the second time this week that a man has been hit by a Brightline train in Martin County. The sheriff's office said Monday that a man walked onto the tracks at Indian Street and Dixie Highway and was fatally struck.