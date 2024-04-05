Watch Now
Man trying to cross tracks hit by Brightline train in Martin County, fire rescue says

Victim taken to hospital by helicopter with serious injuries
Posted at 10:04 PM, Apr 04, 2024
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian was taken to a hospital Thursday evening after he was struck by a Brightline train in Martin County, a fire rescue official said.

The incident occurred at about 6:45 p.m. along Southeast Dixie Highway, just south of the Stuart Yacht & Country Club.

Martin County Fire Rescue spokesman Cory Pippin said the man was struck while trying to cross the tracks and suffered serious injuries.

The victim was taken by LifeStar helicopter to a local hospital.

Their condition has not been released.

This is the second time this week that a man has been hit by a Brightline train in Martin County. The sheriff's office said Monday that a man walked onto the tracks at Indian Street and Dixie Highway and was fatally struck.

