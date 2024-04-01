Man hit, killed by Brightline train in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A man was hit and killed by a Brightline train in Martin County after walking onto the tracks, deputies said.

According to a post on the Martin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, a pedestrian was hit near the tracks at Indian Street and Dixie Highway.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m.

Witnesses said the man stepped under the crossing arms, which were in a down position, and onto the tracks, the sheriff's office said.

The train then struck the man who died at the scene.

The Florida East Coast Railway is assisting with the investigation.

Drivers should expect traffic delays in that area.

The name of the victim has not been released.