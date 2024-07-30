Watch Now
Man flown to hospital after 'reportedly run over by a bulldozer' in Martin County

Victim taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Medical Center in serious condition
A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after he was "reportedly run over by a bulldozer" in Martin County, fire rescue officials said.
A man was taken to a hospital after an incident involving a bulldozer in Martin County on July 30, 2024.
According to a post on X by Martin County Fire Rescue, crews rushed to the 1000 block of Southwest 35th Street, just north of Southwest Martin Highway, in Palm City at about 11 a.m.

WPTV reporter Jon Shainman said crews were using the bulldozer to free a truck stuck in the mud when the truck driver became pinned between the two vehicles.

A landing zone for a medical helicopter was set up at a nearby park. The victim was freed and flown to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

Rescue crews said the man was in serious condition.

Martin County Fire Rescue said the situation is being investigated by the sheriff's office.

No other details were immediately available.

