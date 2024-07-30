Man flown to hospital after 'reportedly run over by a bulldozer' in Martin County

PALM CITY, Fla. — A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after he was "reportedly run over by a bulldozer" in Martin County, fire rescue officials said.

According to a post on X by Martin County Fire Rescue, crews rushed to the 1000 block of Southwest 35th Street, just north of Southwest Martin Highway, in Palm City at about 11 a.m.

WPTV reporter Jon Shainman said crews were using the bulldozer to free a truck stuck in the mud when the truck driver became pinned between the two vehicles.

A landing zone for a medical helicopter was set up at a nearby park. The victim was freed and flown to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

Our crews rushed to the 1000 block of SW 35th Street around 11 am to extricate a man reportedly run over by a bulldozer.



The patient was freed & taken by LifeStar to a trauma center in serious condition.



It is under investigation by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. pic.twitter.com/w6Nwqbt317 — Martin County Fire Rescue (@MartinCountyFR) July 30, 2024

Rescue crews said the man was in serious condition.

Martin County Fire Rescue said the situation is being investigated by the sheriff's office.

No other details were immediately available.