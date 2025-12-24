Rescuers race to unguarded beach to save swimmer caught in Jupiter rip current

JUPITER, Fla. — During the holidays, South Florida's beaches are popular among residents and visitors seeking sun and surf. However, safety is always a top concern with rough seas and rip currents.

On Tuesday afternoon, Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue said they had a life-or-death situation on their hands near Carlin Park in Jupiter.

"Computer-aided dispatch alerted our agency to a distressed swimmer," said Nat Spurr, public information officer for Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue.

Spurr said the swimmer was caught in a rip current at an unguarded beach that was miles away from lifeguards.

Ocean lifeguards from Carlin Park were first at the scene and responded from more than a mile and a half away on an ATV.

Spurr said rescuers entered 4- to 5-foot rough conditions and rescued a 48-year-old man a hundred yards from shore.

"(Rescuers) had a hard time locating him because his head kept bobbing up and down and his head submerged at times under the water," Spurr said.

The individual was brought safely to shore in stable condition. Ocean lifeguards from Ocean Cay were also dispatched from 2 miles away and assisted with the rescue.

The swimmer was assessed and transported by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, who were waiting on shore.

Ocean Rescue reminds everyone to always swim at a lifeguarded beach.

"It's incredibly dangerous, and the biggest part that we stress is to always swim at a beach protected by a lifeguard," said Spurr.

Officials said the swimmer, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.