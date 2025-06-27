Man accused of attacking landlord in Jensen Beach home charged with attempted murder

The man accused of attacking his landlord on Tuesday night at a residence in Jensen Beach has been arrested.

Brian Thomas Leach, 69, was released from the hospital on Thursday and taken into custody by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

He is being charged with attempted murder after investigators say he lured his landlord downstairs into the home in the 1000 block of Northeast Ocean View Circle and brutally attacked her.

Leach reportedly rents the lower level of the two-story home and the landlord lives on the top floor.

After attacking her, Leach then got into his car and rammed it into the home, causing structural damage.

The landlord is still recovering from her injuries, and investigators said they believed Leach flew into a rage after the landlord mentioned eviction.

Leach was booked into Martin County Jail. The case is still under investigation.