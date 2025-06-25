Renter accused of 'brutally' attacking landlord, ramming vehicle into Jensen Beach home

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — A suspect is in custody after he attacked his landlord Tuesday night in Jensen Beach, according to deputies.

In a post on the Martin County Sheriff's Office page, investigators described the incident as "violent and disturbing."

Detectives said the attack occurred at a two-story home on the 1000 block of Northeast Ocean View Circle in Jensen Beach.

Investigators said Brian Thomas Leach, 69, who rents the lower level of the home, invited his landlord — who lives upstairs — to come downstairs for dinner.

"When she did, Leach brutally attacked and beat her, leaving her with severe injuries," according to the sheriff's office. "Following the battery, Leach exited the home, got into his vehicle, and intentionally rammed it into the structure, causing significant damage."

Deputies arrived at the scene and detained Leach, but they said he attempted to slash his arms with a knife.

Leach was taken to a hospital, where he remains Wednesday under law enforcement custody. The sheriff's office said he will be booked into the Martin County jail when he is discharged from the hospital.

The landlord was also taken to the hospital and is being treated for her injuries.

Investigators said the case is being investigated as attempted murder. The home sustained substantial structural damage from the crash.

