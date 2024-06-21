HEARTBREAKING: Parents 'numb' after Pennsylvania couple on vacation drowns at Stuart Beach

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. — Larry and Susie Warter said Friday they feel numb, adding that their world has been turned upside down, after their son, Brian Warter, 51, drowned in a rip current off Stuart Beach on Thursday.

Warter's partner, Erica Wishard, 48, also tragically died.

The Warters said the couple had been dating for a year and a half and were down on vacation with their six children from different marriages. Two of the kids, who are 22 and 20, were Brian's.

The Warters said the couple lived in Philadelphia, and part of the group was staying in their condo in Stuart.

Brian's mother and father said they heard their son jumped into the water trying to save some of the children from a rip current, when it pulled him in.

"Have you talked to your grandchildren? How are they holding up?" WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked the Warters on Friday.

"They're actually doing surprisingly well. Again, how much above horrible is there?" Larry Warter answered. "One of our grandkids is autistic. But he's in college and functioning. And the other one kind of takes care of him. So together, they make a very strong team."

They said their grandchildren are with family in Tampa and their mother will be taking care of them.

As for Wishart's four children, their dad flew into Florida last night.

The Warters described their son as a great father. They said Brian was compassionate, intelligent, a Princeton University graduate, and an athlete who loved playing soccer.

They said the couple had just come down to visit them in Stuart in February.

Larry described Wishart as bubbly and quick-witted, and a perfect match for their son.

They said the six kids all got along and enjoyed each other's company.

"If you had a message for your son right now, what would it be?" Lopez asked.

"He knows. He knows were proud of him," Larry answered.

"Very proud of him, and we love him. We always love him," Suzie Warter said.

The family is still working on funeral arrangements.

Lopez on Friday also spoke to Wishart's family, who said they're in Florida right now, but want their privacy at this time.