2 people rescued from possible rip current off Stuart Beach, taken to hospital, Martin Co. Fire Rescue says

Swimmers pulled from water near 100 block of Northeast Tradewind Lane on Hutchinson Island
Posted at 2:10 PM, Jun 20, 2024

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. — Martin County Fire Rescue said Thursday two people were taken to the hospital after they were pulled from the ocean off Stuart Beach on Hutchinson Island after getting caught in a possible rip current.

Cory Pippin with Martin County Fire Rescue said an emergency call came in at approximately 1:30 p.m. for missing swimmers near the 100 block of Northeast Tradewind Lane.

Pippin said witnesses saw swimmers struggling in a possible rip current.

Lifeguards pulled two unconscious people — a 52-year-old man and 47-year-old woman — out of the water and began performing CPR.

Those swimmers were taken to Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital in serious condition, Pippin said.

Two additional swimmers were thought to be in danger in the water, but they got out and were not hurt.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday, lifeguards started flying double red flags at Stuart Beach and Jensen Beach, meaning no one is allowed in the water.

Earlier on Thursday, Martin County Fire Rescue's Facebook page posted a rip current warning, saying there was rough surf. Red flags were up at Stuart Beach, Jensen Beach, and Hobe Sound Beach.

"We suggest strong swimmers only because rip currents are expected," the post said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

