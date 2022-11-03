Health officials in Martin County issue mosquito-borne illnesses advisory

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in Martin County are advised to take extra precautions against mosquitos.

This advisory comes after the Florida Department of Health in Martin County said Thursday that West Nile and St. Louis encephalitis viruses were identified in sentinel chicken flocks.

Mosquito control conducts routine testing for mosquito-borne viruses using chicken flocks in various areas of the county.

Health officials said that currently there are no suspected or confirmed human cases of these viruses in the county. However, the risk of transmission to humans has increased.

Residents and visitors are reminded to take basic precautions to help limit their exposure to mosquitoes.

Drain standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying

Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flowerpots or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected

Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren't being used

Empty and clean birdbaths and pet water bowls at least once or twice a week

Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water

Maintain swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use

Cover skin with clothing or repellent

Clothing: Wear shoes, socks, and long pants and long-sleeves. This type of protection may be necessary for people who must work in areas where mosquitoes are present

Repellent: Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing

Always use repellents according to the label. Repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone and IR3535 are effective

Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old

Cover doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house

