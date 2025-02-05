Guatemalan man placed on ICE hold after caught driving 106 mph in 45 mph zone, deputies say

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Enhanced speed enforcement on State Road 710 in Martin County has been implemented following recent crashes.

The sheriff's office said Tuesday they arrested Matias Andres Pascual, 22, going 106 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Recent crashes on Martin County road have drivers seeking safety improvements

Recent crashes on Martin County road have drivers seeking safety improvements

"At one point, Pascual turned off his headlights in an attempt to conceal his location in the foggy conditions," the sheriff's office said in post on its Facebook page. "When the deputy activated his lights and siren, Pascual ran a stop sign and fled from the deputy, driving through a residential neighborhood before eventually stopping the vehicle.

The agency said Pascual refused to open his window or comply with commands, but after multiple attempts eventually complied.

Pascual was arrested and taken to the Martin County jail.

He faces a charge of reckless driving and fleeing and eluding.

The sheriff's office said he is from Guatemala and has now been placed on an ICE hold.