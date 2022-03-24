Fort Lauderdale man arrested following crime spree in Martin County

PALM CITY, Fla. — A Fort Lauderdale man is charged with attempted murder and carjacking after going on a crime spree in Martin County Wednesday morning, officials said.

Tavis White, 23, is accused of stabbing a housemate and carjacking a man on his way to work.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, White was rooming with the stabbing victim at a local shared housing facility for men near Port Salerno.

The victim told deputies he was sleeping when he was attacked and stabbed multiple times in the head and neck area.

Deputies said, following the attack, White reportedly ran to a neighboring home and carjacked a man who was getting ready to go to work, pulling the victim out of his truck, throwing him to the ground and driving away on the victim's vehicle.

Deputies pursued White in the stolen vehicle, performed a VIT maneuver and were able to disable it along Martin Highway, near the Cobblestone, Stuart West entrance.

White then fled on foot and attempted to carjack a passing motorist, however, the driver was able to drive away.

Deputies were able to capture White just before 6 a.m. in a wooded area in Palm City.

The sheriff's office said the stabbing victim is expected to survive.

The carjacking victim was treated at the scene and released.

Detectives are now searching for the attempted carjacking victim who was able to disengage from White and drive off. The person was driving a dark-color SUV.

Detectives said White has a history of violence that includes past carjacking charges.

White is now charged with attempted murder, carjacking and fleeing and eluding.

He is being held at the Martin County Jail.

