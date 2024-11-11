For this Martin County neighborhood, commotion surrounding youth behavioral health facility is nothing new

TEQUESTA, Fla. — An attempted escape from a mental health treatment facility for children was thwarted after a swift response from law enforcement in a Tequesta neighborhood.

Christopher Weyandt saw the commotion Sunday afternoon.

"I saw one deputy that normally comes down the road, sped down the road. And then I heard a chopper start going and then four or five other [deputies] came down the road," Weyandt said.

Weyandt was one of several neighbors off of SE County Line Rd. who said aerial and ground responses were typical in their community, and almost certainly centered around the same place.

WPTV "That's when I figured, like normal, something's happened down there," said Christopher Weyandt of the law enforcement response he witnessed Sunday.

"That's when I figured, like normal, something's happened down there. Somebody got out or whatever," Weyandt said, referring to the SandyPines Residential Treatment Center.

The facility provides inpatient behavioral health services to children. Weyandt estimates he sees the Martin County Sheriff's Office respond there about four or five times a year.

"Yesterday afternoon, individuals in our care attempted to elope from the facility, but in fact remained within the fenced area of our facility campus," said Karen Callan, a spokeswoman for SandyPines, in an email to WPTV. "We thank the Martin County Sheriff's Department for the swift assistance. The individuals referenced are safe."

Region Martin County 8 caught after 'riot' leads to escape at SandyPines treatment facility Allen Cone

The Martin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday that there were kids hiding on the property Sunday and that the agency responded.

WPTV last reported on a law enforcement response at SandyPines in January 2023, when the facility went into lockdown.

At the time, MCSO said roughly 50 of the 130 residents at the facility rioted. Eight escaped, and were quickly caught. Three people — including an employee — were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"I feel like there might be some more overhaul that needs to be done down there than worrying about trying to get police officers sent down there all the time," Weyandt said.

SandyPines was unable to provide more detailed information about Sunday's incident, citing healthcare privacy laws.

