At least 8 juveniles escape SandyPines juvenile treatment facility

At least eight juveniles escaped after causing a major disturbance inside the SandyPines juvenile treatment facility, the Martin County Sherriff's Office said Friday night.
Sandy Pines juvenile treatment facility scene.JPG
Posted at 10:22 PM, Jan 20, 2023
Sandy Pines is located on Southeast Tequesta Terrace in unincorporated Martin County in Tequesta.

Deputies are searching for the escapees who have been seen roaming the nearby neighborhood, the agency posted on Facebook.

The agency warns people to "lock your doors and call 911 if you see or hear anything suspicious."

SandyPines Residential Treatment Center provides comprehensive, multidisciplinary behavioral health treatment to adolescents ages 12–17, according to its website.

The 19.2-acre campus is beside Johnathan Dickinson State Park.

Sandy Pines juvenile treatment facility.JPG
Sandy Pines juvenile treatment facility.

