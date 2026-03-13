Florida farmers still feeling the freeze: Rep. Mast hosts recovery meeting in Martin County

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Following a historic cold snap in Florida early this year, U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., is hosting a meeting with farmers in Martin County on Friday.

The "Farmers Freeze Recovery Meeting" is being held at the Hobe Sound Farmers Market from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Mast said in a statement that he's meeting with farmers about the ongoing impacts of the recent freeze.

The congressman said he will also provide information on available federal resources and recovery assistance for affected growers.

Representatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Small Business Administration were also expected to be in attendance.

Some areas of the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County experienced their lowest temperatures since December 1989 after a Feb. 1 freeze.

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