Historic cold and dangerous winds impact the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It’s a milder start to Saturday across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast, but big changes are on the way this afternoon and tonight as a powerful cold front sweeps through South Florida.

This morning begins on the cool but not cold side, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Bands of light rain move in around mid-morning, beginning near 8 AM, though rainfall will be limited and spotty. Thunderstorms are not expected.

The main cold front moves through this afternoon, triggering a rapid change in conditions.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 3 PM Saturday through 7 AM Sunday, with frequent gusts of 35 to 45 mph, and isolated stronger gusts possible. Secure outdoor items early, as conditions deteriorate quickly late today.

Once the front clears, arctic air surges into the region, leading to a rare and dangerous cold night across South Florida. Freeze Warning and Extreme Cold Warning are in effect tonight into Sunday morning.

Temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s overnight. Wind chills drop into the teens, with a few spots nearing single digits late tonight. This level of cold is unusual for the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast and poses serious risks to people, pets, plants, and exposed pipes.

Despite sunshine returning Sunday, afternoon highs only reach the 40s to low 50s. Breezy northwest winds keep wind chills uncomfortable all day. Outdoor exposure should be limited, especially during the morning.

The cold pattern continues, another freeze Sunday night into Monday morning. Gradual warming begins Monday afternoon. Frost and freezing temperatures remain possible into early next week, especially inland and rural areas.