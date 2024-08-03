Fire rescue crews and boaters in Martin County prepare for storm this weekend

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — People all over the Treasure Coast are preparing for the storm this weekend.

Victor Santangelo was prepping his boat docked at Sunset Bay Marina in Stuart for the strong winds

“We’re just making sure all our lines are tight, make sure all my bilges are running,” said Santangelo.

Santangelo is one of many boat owners here at sunset bay marina in Stuart.

Tyler Hatfield/WPTV Victor Santangelo was prepping his boat docked at Sunset Bay Marina in Stuart for the strong winds.

Antonio Heyward, a ship mate for the boat next to Santangelo’s, said people can never be too careful when it comes to strong storms.

“The seas are unpredictable, the tides are unpredictable, and you never know what mother nature has to offer,” said Heyward.

But Santangelo isn’t worried.

Tyler Hatfield/WPTV Antonio Heyward says people can never be too careful when it comes to strong storms.

“We’re all good to go here, we’re all watching out for each other,” said Santangelo.

Martin County Fire Rescue is also keeping watch. Thomas Hornvostel, district chief for Martin County Fire Rescue, said they will prepare their high water vehicles.

“[It] will give us access to those high water spots where some of our other apparatus may not. That alone, getting to the patients, is a huge advantage,” said Hornvostel.

WPTV Martin County Fire Rescue District Chief Thomas Hornvostel says they will prepare their high water vehicles ahead of the storm.

The vehicles can hold up to 20 people and assist for special operation teams swift and high water rescues.

“It will be able to get to them safely and quickly,” said Hornvostel. “We are able to get to a lot of places that others couldn’t get to.”

Even with rescue equipment, Hornvostel wants people to stay alert.

“Be prepared, prepare your home, prepare your families, stay in tune to local news, and just stay aggressive for the whole situation,” Horvostel said.

The city of Fort Pierce said they have free sandbag stations at Dreamland Park, Pioneer Park and Jaycee park.