Fort Pierce offering free self-serve sandbag stations to residents ahead of storm

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The city of Fort Pierce is offering free self-serve sandbag stations to residents ahead of Potential Tropical Cyclone Four.

The stations are located at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dreamland Park (S. 25th St.), Pioneer Park (Ave M and N. 29th St.) and Jaycee Park (South Hutchinson Island), the city said in a Facebook post.

Parks are open daily from dawn to dusk and residents should bring their own bags and a shovel, the city said.

Our WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologists continue to track Potential Tropical Cyclone Four, which is moving over eastern Cuba Friday and is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Debby and bring heavy rain and flooding to South Florida this weekend.

The city is also asking residents to refrain from cutting down trees, doing major projects or placing debris on the curb, until the storm passes.

For more information on the sand distribution in Fort Pierce, residents should call the Public Works Department at 772-467-3794.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management advised in a post on X to use gloves and wear protective eyewear if conditions are windy.

