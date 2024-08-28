Father, teenage son arrested after man's body found in shallow Martin County pond

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A father and his teenage son are in custody after the body of a man was found stabbed to death in a shallow pond earlier this year in Martin County.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Richard Elijah Neely, 54, and his 16-year-old son, were arrested Tuesday in connection with the killing of Leodere Verdisca.

Verdisca's body was found in a pond in a natural preserve area along Southeast Willoughby Boulevard and Southeast Cove Road in March.

The sheriff's office said once Verdisca's body was identified, detectives spent weeks gathering evidence, at times leading them out of state.

Investigators said Verdisca was an acquaintance of the father and son.

Detectives said they believe the killing stemmed from money that the victim owed Richard Neely.

The sheriff's office said due to that debt, Richard Neely stabbed and killed Verdisca. Investigators said the man's son then helped his father dump the body in the pond, where it remained for several days before being discovered.

Richard Neely faces a murder charge while his son faces a charge of accessory after the fact. Both are being held at the Martin County jail without bond.