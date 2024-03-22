Watch Now
Body found in shallow Martin County pond identified as Port St. Lucie man

Leodere Verdisca's body found in wooded area near homeless camp
A man's body that was found Sunday night in a wooded area of Martin County is being investigated as a homicide, deputies said.
Posted at 5:25 PM, Mar 22, 2024
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities in Martin County announced Friday they have identified a body that was found earlier this week in a wooded area.

The man's body was discovered Sunday night in a shallow pond near the intersection of Southeast Cove Road and Southeast Willoughby Boulevard.

In a post on the Martin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the agency said DNA was used to identify the body as Leodere Verdisca, 40, of Port St. Lucie.

Investigators said the body was badly decomposed and was found by a person walking deep in the woods near a homeless camp.

Verdisca's death is being investigated as a homicide.

The sheriff's office said detectives will continue their investigation through interviews and reviewing evidence found at the scene.

If you have any information about Verdisca that might assist detectives, you are urged to call 220-7060.

