Missing father, daughter found safe at Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Martin County

Unclear how long they were missing before they were found
Martin County Fire Rescue truck at Jonathan Dickson State Park on July 19, 2024.
Posted at 1:20 PM, Jul 19, 2024

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County Fire Rescue confirmed just after 1:30 p.m. that a father and daughter reported missing at Jonathan Dickinson State Park have been found safely.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post earlier Friday that the missing people were a 40-year-old man and his 12-year-old daughter.

The call regarding the father and daughter came in at about noon. It's unclear how long they were missing before they were found safely.

Two helicopters were used to search the area.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

